LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Bridge collapses with semi crossing it in central Missouri

NEAR WESTPHALIA, Mo. (KY3) -

Emergency crews say a driver is okay after a bridge collapsed as a semi was crossing on it.

The Osage Ambulance District snapped this picture Monday south of Westphalia.

The bridge along Osage County Road crosses over the Maries River. The semi’s cab crashed into the river. Part of its load remains on higher ground.

The road remains closed near the bridge.

🚨 ADVISORY - ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Emergency crews were dispatched to Osage County Road 611 this afternoon for a reported bridge collapse. Thankfully no injuries resulted from the incident. Posted by Osage Ambulance District on Monday, August 17, 2020

