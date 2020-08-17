LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Bridge collapses with semi crossing it in central Missouri
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEAR WESTPHALIA, Mo. (KY3) -
Emergency crews say a driver is okay after a bridge collapsed as a semi was crossing on it.
The Osage Ambulance District snapped this picture Monday south of Westphalia.
The bridge along Osage County Road crosses over the Maries River. The semi’s cab crashed into the river. Part of its load remains on higher ground.
The road remains closed near the bridge.
