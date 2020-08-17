Man dies, two others hurt in head-on crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man has died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Sunday morning in Dallas County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Brian Early, 51, of Elkland, Missouri died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 10:55 a.m. on Route M, nearly 3 miles east of Charity.

Investigators say Early drove a vehicle that crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

Two people in the second car, including a 16-year-old driver, survived the crash, according to MSHP. Both suffered moderate injuries.

This is the 69th death from a crash in MSHP Troop D’s area, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

