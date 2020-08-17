Metro Eats owner reveals plans for West Sunshine development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A Springfield business has started moving dirt on a plot of land on West Sunshine, potentially bringing more food and event-space to the area.

Metro Eats is still in the pre-development phase right now, but owner Christina Shellhart said building should be finished up by mid-October.

“We actually are setting stubs for our concrete on Wednesday, and then they’ll do all of the plumbing next week and the week after that they’ll start laying the foundation for our building,” said Shellhart.

She told KY3 she came up with the idea of creating Metro Eats seven years ago.

”We’re being innovative I think, but I am also focusing on going back to the things my grandparents taught me, that I forgot,’ Shellhart said.

Concept renderings Shellhart put together include a farmers market, a food truck court and outdoor event space.

”I’ve got candle makers, I’ve got soap makers, we have people that do goat milk and goat cheese,” she said. “I have someone who does pottery, I have three woodworkers, so it’s really cool."

At a time when many businesses are struggling, Shellhart said she hopes to bring a site for people to bring their ideas to life by opening low-cost vendor space in cargo shipping container buildings.

”That’s about $20 a day, $23 a day to run your own concept,” she said.

According to the city, pre-development meetings did allow them to determine the existing zoning can adequately handle the uses proposed. At this time, a representative tells KY3 they are still waiting on permit applications.

Shellhart said being this early in the development process hasn’t turned away interest.

”I’m reaching out to people right now because it’s dirt,” she said. “I am actually really, really happy, the response I have gotten from just dirt has been fantastic.”

With a hopeful October deadline initially, the business owner doesn’t plan to stop there.

”The second phase is going to be the greenhouses, and the greenhouse will have pick your own produce, we want to do tomatoes,” Shellhart said. “Then, one of them will be for classrooms and yoga and fun things like that, and the other three greenhouses will be for event space.”

Those plans could happen as early as November, according to Shellhart. She said that deadline will be determined on how much funding they have at that time. Opening during a pandemic, she also is taking safety into account.

”I plan on opening COVID safe, I have inside room for 40 vendors, but I am going to do the 10 foot separation,” Shellhart said.

Shellhart does still have vendor space available. She said she encourages anyone with a hobby they think others would enjoy, like cooking or even sewing, to sign up for a spot.

She said the space will begin opening Monday through Friday. Shellhart also wants to host a Wednesday night farmers market, one of many innovative ideas for the space.

