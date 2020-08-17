Mountain biking team helps local kids stay active

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Making sure children get outside to play while also staying safe has been a balancing act all spring and summer because of COVID-19 pandemic. In West Plains, a mountain biking group is providing safe fun for local kids.

“I joined about a month ago. It’s been a lot of fun coming here and I like being able to meet up with other kids,” John Niesen told KY3.

Niesen and other kids in grades six through twelve are joining the West Plains Composite mountain biking team.

“I love biking around my neighborhood so I thought that would be a lot of fun for me,” Niesen added.

This is the first year for West Plains to have a group.

West Plains is apart of the Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League, which is apart National Interscholastic Cycling Association.

A league which has branches all over the state of Missouri and the country.

“We’re seeing more and more kids getting out on bikes, head coach Michael Hullinger said. This gets kids together in a safe manner but it also is teaching them skills. So when they’re riding with their friends they’re actually more safe. They are a safer rider after coming to practice.”

The group has six kids riding now, with several coaches.

All skill levels are invited to the practices each Sunday and Monday at 6.

The group meets at local parks.

“I think one of my favorite things is just learning new techniques and just creating better bonds with theses people and making new friends,” Nicklas Metz explained.

“I like that they design a new course everyday and they always have something fun planned,” Niesen stated.

Coaches preach having fun, learning and healthy competition.

“If you are nervous to be on a bike, I started and I was nervous too and I think just come on, put your helmet on, get your bike and we’ll figure everything else out from there,” Jessica Woodard added.

If you would like to be apart of the West Plains Composite Team, you can call 417-712-0076 and speak with Michael Hullinger.

