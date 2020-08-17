North Arkansas College taking coronavirus precautions this semester

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) -

There are now a few extra steps you have to take before you can get to class at North Arkansas College.

“It’s definitely weird. Especially going from high school to all this stuff, and now we’re just getting kind of thrown into it. It’s tough to do, but hey we’ll all adapt,” said Ryan Carlson, a sophomore.

Anyone coming on campus this semester gets their temperature checked, must stay six feet apart, and wear a mask.

"They got onto me at the LRC because I accidentally dropped my mask down. And they were like, 'Mask on,' so they're really on top of it," said Luke Short, a sophomore.

The president of North Ark, Dr. Randy Esters, said getting back into the swing of things has been quite a process.

”When we thought that we knew what we were doing, the landscape changed, more cases started happening, so we had to back up. We had to add some layers to our protections,” Esters said.

The buildings and classrooms were sanitized, and a product called Ecovasive was used to protect surfaces from germs.

The college has decided to have general education classes and other lecture-type classes taught virtually after the first week. There are 15 classrooms set up for professors to teach via Zoom.

”And that’ll eliminate a lot of students on campus,” Esters said.

Students will still be able to come and see their professors in person if they need one-on-one help.

And more hands-on classes that are specific to a certain major will also be in person.

“If we do have a case in nursing for example, it’ll be isolated to that one class instead of several programs,” Esters said.

The president of the college said there are quarantine plans in place if someone tests positive.

“We can’t control the students once they leave campus, but our task is to do everything we can to make students feel as safe as possible and as comfortable as possible in the environment that we’re in,” Esters said.

