On Your Side: New private school offers inclusive learning in Springfield

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -You might recall back in the spring when Perspectives Preparatory Academy, a small private school on Springfield’s southside, closed because of leadership and money problems.

Educators saw a need.

Next week, the doors will open at a new private school, with new leadership.

EnCompass Academy will be inside The Venues on Battlefield Road. It offers inclusive, personalized learning, five days a week. The school is pre-K through 12th grade. It has students with special needs and those who are academically gifted. Classes are small.

“Because of our personal learning environment, we can meet students where they are academically and students get the feel of a true inclusive environment,” said Nacy Ryerson, Dean of Schools, EnCompass Academy.

The school year is longer.

“If you look at the research, students have a lot of regression in the summer. We take breaks throughout the school year,” said Ryerson.

EnCompass Academy is renting the space. There are seven people on staff. The goal is to have forty-five students. Leaders spent nearly $30,000 in start up costs, half of that came from donations. So far, the school has not had to take out a line of credit. Tuition costs between $750 to $1,000 per month. Leaders are exploring grants and fundraising opportunities.

EnCompass Academy leaders say they still have spots open, especially in their pre-K program.

