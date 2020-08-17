One dead, one in critical condition after shooting in Lawrence county, Mo.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrence County Sunday night. Sheriff Brad Delay confirms to KY3 news that one person is dead, another is in critical condition.

Sheriff Delay says deputies are working two scenes of interests, and hasn’t released where the actual shooting took place. But witnesses tell us that the shooting happened near Miller, Mo.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.