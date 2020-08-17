Plane crashes into Lake of the Ozarks early Monday morning

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say an ultralight plane crashed into the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Scott White of Troop F, the pilot heard engine cutting out before it eventually died. The plane crashed into the 3.5 mile marker of the Little Niangua Arm.

The pilot only had injuries to his face from the sunglasses he was wearing, likely due to his impact with the water.

The aircraft sank in 20 feet of water, and the pilot swam to shore. He was picked up by a passing boat and taken to his own dock.

Troopers picked the pilot up by boat, and he helped determine the exact location of the aircraft, which troopers found with sonar.

The aircraft will be recovered later this week. According to White, ultralight aircrafts do not fall under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) jurisdiction so there will be no FAA investigation.

