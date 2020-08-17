Police say father kills child in attack in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -

A 12-year-old boy is dead after police say he was attacked by his father in Bolivar, Mo.

Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb believes the boy was attacked from behind, and suffered serious head injuries. Chief Webb says officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of West Parkview St. around 10 p.m. Sunday. Chief Webb says the attack happened behind a barn in the backyard.

The father has been arrested. The victim and the suspect’s names have not been released.

This is a breaking news story, we will update this story with more information as we get it.

