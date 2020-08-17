Advertisement

Police seize a pound of heroin during arrest in Springfield

Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Officers with the Springfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit made a large drug bust after serving a search warrant on August 6.

The officer seized 564.4 grams of heroin (1.24 pounds). The estimated street value is $85,000.

This case is actively being investigated by SPD and as part of a Career Criminal Task Force (CCTF) case in conjunction with FBI. The CCTF is a joint task force between the Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, whose mission is to reduce street violence by focusing on career criminals committing crimes involving weapons.

So far this year, investigators with the SPD’s Special Investigations Section have taken almost five pounds of heroin off the streets of Springfield. The Springfield Police Department is committed to continuing to fight to reduce the number of heroin and opioid deaths.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Bridge collapses with semi crossing it in central Missouri

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The bridge along Osage County Road crosses over the Maries River.

News

Environmentalists criticize EPA over Missouri Ameren plant

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some St. Louis-area environmental watchdogs are criticizing a federal agency’s proposal to declare that Missouri’s largest coal-fired power plant meets a key air quality standard.

News

Missouri judge finds GOP redistricting measure misleading

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Attorney General Jay Ashcroft, who represented the Legislature and secretary of state, can appeal the ruling.

News

Plane crashes into Lake of the Ozarks early Monday morning

Updated: 56 minutes ago
This was the second plane crash at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

News

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Authorities search for Lebanon, Mo. man reported missing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Chandler Beshears, 28, disappeared from 25466 North State Highway 5 in Lebanon around 2:30 a.m. on August 15.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today could be the hottest of the week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Kansas City mayor spot checks social distancing at bars

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Missouri’s largest city has been getting plenty of messages about people not following social distancing guidelines at bars, so he decided to check for himself.

News

Police say father kills child in attack in Bolivar, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

LIVE LIFE WELL: Two things to help your kids adapt to new pandemic school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Live, Life, Well, we're looking at ways to get your kids ready for all the changes they'll see this school year.

News

Live, Life, Well: Helping your kids adapt to the new school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here's how to help your kids adapt to the new school year.