Police seize a pound of heroin during arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Officers with the Springfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit made a large drug bust after serving a search warrant on August 6.

The officer seized 564.4 grams of heroin (1.24 pounds). The estimated street value is $85,000.

This case is actively being investigated by SPD and as part of a Career Criminal Task Force (CCTF) case in conjunction with FBI. The CCTF is a joint task force between the Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, whose mission is to reduce street violence by focusing on career criminals committing crimes involving weapons.

So far this year, investigators with the SPD’s Special Investigations Section have taken almost five pounds of heroin off the streets of Springfield. The Springfield Police Department is committed to continuing to fight to reduce the number of heroin and opioid deaths.

