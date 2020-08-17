Springfield neighborhood taking steps to get drivers to slow down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It may not be a unique issue to Springfield, or even the Woodland Heights neighborhood, but people living in the area have a message for drivers: Slow down.

The Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association began selling signs to people living in the area. Several people thought it would be a good way to get their message across to drivers who pass through the neighborhood.

Signs include a variety of phrases, including “slow down,” “drive like your kids live here” and “slow down this is a neighborhood not a racetrack.”

Several residents say speeding in the area has been an issue for a while. Steve Sexton has lived in the area since he was a kid and said he has noticed the issue for years.

“We used to play ball in a vacant lot, and in ‘59, there was a kid that ran out in the street that got hit by a car that was speeding down the street,” Sexton said. “And was killed.”

Neighbors like Sexton and Katie Bolt-Goeke, who is part of the neighborhood association, hope the signs can help spread awareness.

“Our hope is the signs will remind people to slow down,” she said. “And that they are in a neighborhood and that will help prevent accidents.”

Neighbors say it is a residential area so drivers need to keep that in mind when they are driving that people are all around, possibly walking, riding a bike or playing. And a lot of them are worried mostly about children’s safety.

“We do have a lot of children in our neighborhood, especially on this street on west Atlantic,” Bolt-Goeke said. “They have a park across the street and a school across the street also. And we have a lot of young people that are in our neighborhood walking around and playing.”

Sexton said the city has helped with the issue in the past. The city even put in a traffic circle on one of the streets in the area, something Sexton said he thinks has helped. But he said he thinks the signs are just another way to bring it to drivers’ attention.

“It would be nice if it was a problem we could solve because every time you have to go back and revisit a problem that was revisited before, you are using more resources to just go back to the same problem,” he said.

The neighborhood association is still working with the city to solve the issue.

”They are going to be putting out some various systems to try and measure how much there is speeding in this area,” Bolt-Goeke said. “And they are going to try and determine if there is anything the city can do to help us out.”

