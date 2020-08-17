Advertisement

Swimply makes its way to the Ozarks; app allows users to rent their pools out

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - They say there’s an app for everything but what about an app that helps you find a local getaway with a pool. That’s what Swimply is.

”I heard about it on the radio one day. I thought it was interesting, did a little investigating and thought it would be good for us,” said Swimply host, Tregg Geren.

It’s been a week since Geren, a Marshfield resident, signed up to be a Swimply host.

”Our goal is to offset some of the costs of maintaining the pool. If we can offset the cost of that, then it’s all the better,” said Geren.

Swimply is basically like Airbnb, but for pools. Hosts can rent out their pools and other amenities.

Geren said becoming a host was easy.

”You just answer questions about your pool, about the surroundings. They give recommendations on how much you should charge and rules you should have. The app has all the rules out there and pre-canned rules in the system that apply to all of the guests. It makes it pretty easy for us,” said Geren.

The app was created in 2018 and the founder even pitched the idea of renting out a swimming pool on the TV show Shark Tank. While he didn’t snag the deal, the app has some fans waiting to cash in.

”Hopefully something will happen for us and we will get some use out of it,” sad Geren.

