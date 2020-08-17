Advertisement

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Pickled Sandwich Slaw

Try this zesty recipe with your favorite garden vegetables.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Here's a zesty recipe for those fresh garden vegetables.
Here's a zesty recipe for those fresh garden vegetables.(KY3)

Pickled Sandwich Slaw

Recipe courtesy: Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Slaw Mixture:

5 cups of thinly sliced raw vegetables {Lynetta recommends: 1 red bell pepper, 1 green bell pepper ½ cucumber, 1 carrot, 1/2 cup cabbage, 2-3 radishes}

Pickling Mixture

1 cup Distilled white vinegar

4 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons mustard seeds

1 cup of cold water

Directions:

Heat vinegar, sugar, salt, and mustard seeds to a simmer in a small, non-reactive* pot over moderate heat. Stop stirring when sugar and salt dissolve.

Remove from heat and stir in cold water, which brings down the mixture’s temperature. Let cool to lukewarm.

Divide vegetables between 3 or 4-pint mason jars (or two-quart jars). Pour cooled vinegar mixture over the vegetables and refrigerate until needed. Slaw will be lightly pickled within 1 hour and fully pickled within 1 day.

*NOTES: This recipe works best with firm vegetables for the slaw: radishes, red, orange, yellow, green bell peppers, carrots, fresh sugar snap peas, cucumbers, cabbage or onions!

*Non-reactive pot: Do not use an aluminum pot. Stainless steel, or a pot sealed with Teflon works well.

No canning/vacuum seals/sterilized jars needed. Your pickled slaw can be stored in the refrigerator up to a month. Make sure the brine completely covers the vegetables to keep them fresh.

CLICK HERE: For Citizens Memorial Hospital dietitians
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Cucumber Strawberry Cooler

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
A refreshing way to stay hydrated in the heat with less sugar!

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Fresh Peach Salsa

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT
Cassie Dimmick shares her summer recipe for fresh peach salsa.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Easy Breakfast Frittata

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
Try this easy recipe to energize you for the day!

News

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Tomato Pesto Flatbread

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
Alix Opfer shares a simple recipe for pizza lovers.

Latest News

KY3

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Summer Savory Tart

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT
This tart is made with a gluten-free crust and topped with fresh summer flavors.

Taste Of The Ozarks

Taste of the Ozarks: Citrus Sports Drink

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider MNEIDER@KY3.COM
Here's an easy recipe to help you stay hydrated in the summer heat!

Taste Of The Ozarks

Taste of the Ozarks: Elderberry Summer Appetizers

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider MNEIDER@KY3.COM
Elevate your summer party with these delicious and elegant appetizers.

Taste Of The Ozarks

Taste of the Ozarks: Chopped Salad Wraps

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider MNEIDER@KY3.COM
This is an easy meal you can take on the go or pack for a summer picnic!

Taste Of The Ozarks

Taste of the Ozarks: Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider MNEIDER@KY3.COM
Here's a summertime favorite to beat the heat and you only need three ingredients!

Taste Of The Ozarks

Taste of the Ozarks: Southwestern Salad with Cilantro Lime Dressing

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider MNEIDER@KY3.COM
Here's a refreshing light meal for a hot summer day.