TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Pickled Sandwich Slaw

Pickled Sandwich Slaw

Recipe courtesy: Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Slaw Mixture:

5 cups of thinly sliced raw vegetables {Lynetta recommends: 1 red bell pepper, 1 green bell pepper ½ cucumber, 1 carrot, 1/2 cup cabbage, 2-3 radishes}

Pickling Mixture

1 cup Distilled white vinegar

4 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons mustard seeds

1 cup of cold water

Directions:

Heat vinegar, sugar, salt, and mustard seeds to a simmer in a small, non-reactive* pot over moderate heat. Stop stirring when sugar and salt dissolve.

Remove from heat and stir in cold water, which brings down the mixture’s temperature. Let cool to lukewarm.

Divide vegetables between 3 or 4-pint mason jars (or two-quart jars). Pour cooled vinegar mixture over the vegetables and refrigerate until needed. Slaw will be lightly pickled within 1 hour and fully pickled within 1 day.

*NOTES: This recipe works best with firm vegetables for the slaw: radishes, red, orange, yellow, green bell peppers, carrots, fresh sugar snap peas, cucumbers, cabbage or onions!

*Non-reactive pot: Do not use an aluminum pot. Stainless steel, or a pot sealed with Teflon works well.

No canning/vacuum seals/sterilized jars needed. Your pickled slaw can be stored in the refrigerator up to a month. Make sure the brine completely covers the vegetables to keep them fresh.

