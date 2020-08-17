Advertisement

Trump’s top coronavirus adviser says parties fueling spread during visit to Arkansas

Dr. Birx visited with Gov. Hutchinson in Little Rock.
Dr. Birx visited with Gov. Hutchinson in Little Rock.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

President Donald Trump’s top coronavirus adviser on Monday said families and friends holding parties is helping fuel the virus’ spread as she visited Arkansas.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, urged people to wear masks and socially distance after visiting with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials, pointing to the gatherings as a particular concern.

"We're finding that the majority of community spread right now is happening from parties, either indoors or outdoors, where people are with their families or friends and believe there's no one there...has COVID," Birx told reporters outside the Arkansas Governor's Mansion. "And yet there is someone there that has the virus and they don't know they have the virus because a significant number are asymptomatic."

Arkansas' public schools are set to resume classes next week. Although schools are allowed to offer virtual classes or a hybrid option that includes some onsite classes, the state is requiring schools to be open five days a week for students who need in-person instruction.

Birx stopped short of weighing in on that approach, but said offering the students the option of virtual learning decreases the number of students in the classroom.

