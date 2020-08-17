Vote expected Monday on possible mask order for the city of Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Ozark are expected to vote on a city-wide masking ordinance on Monday, one week since deciding to delay the vote.

The council will take up the order during a second reading of the provision on August 17. The council will vote on the bill without anymore public discussion then.

Last Monday, several residents spoke in favor and against the masking ordinance. The meeting lasted about four-and-a-half hours.

The city of Ozark recently organized a survey to collect responses on the possibility of a city-wide face mask order. The survey asked questions on how people would feel about a mandatory order in indoor and outdoor public spaces. It generated a high-volume response, according to a spokesperson for the city of Ozark.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.