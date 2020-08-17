Advertisement

Vote expected Monday on possible mask order for the city of Ozark

Ozark City Hall
Ozark City Hall(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Ozark are expected to vote on a city-wide masking ordinance on Monday, one week since deciding to delay the vote.

The council will take up the order during a second reading of the provision on August 17. The council will vote on the bill without anymore public discussion then.

Last Monday, several residents spoke in favor and against the masking ordinance. The meeting lasted about four-and-a-half hours.

The city of Ozark recently organized a survey to collect responses on the possibility of a city-wide face mask order. The survey asked questions on how people would feel about a mandatory order in indoor and outdoor public spaces. It generated a high-volume response, according to a spokesperson for the city of Ozark.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight roadie

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR's most popular driver, the son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, also won on road courses at Charlotte and at Watkins Glen last year. He got a tougher challenge than many expected down the stretch in his latest roadie.

Sports

Chiefs press on with padded practices, but injuries mounting

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Injuries are beginning to mount for the Kansas City Chiefs just three days into padded practices at training camp.

News

Two die from plane crash near Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A plane crashed Sunday near the Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach.

News

Two die from plane crash near Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
KY3 News at 5.

Latest News

News

Experts explain warning signs for kids struggling with mental illness, how parents can help

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The pandemic has put a strain on our mental health but as kids get ready to go back to school for the first time in months, they could be feeling anxious and depressed. The executive director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Stephanie Appleby, says for some kids, this could be the first time feeling this way.

Sports

Home runs sink Cardinals, Royals in Sunday matinees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals reliever Roel Ramirez became the first pitcher to allow four straight home runs in his major league debut.

News

Three hurt after boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks near Point Randall Resort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Three people are hurt after a boat explosion Sunday near Point Randall Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,078 cases; Arkansas adds 673 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers possible on Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

Local

Person breaks into Rocky Mount, Mo. fire station, steals equipment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A person broke into the Rocky Mount, Missouri fire station in Miller County and stole equipment from the station, according to fire officials.