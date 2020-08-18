2020 SCHEDULE: Mizzou opens with Bama in SEC-only football slate

COLUMBIA, Mo. (Edited News Release) -

Mizzou Football now has its full schedule of games for the 2020 season, as the Southeastern Conference unveiled its 10-game, SEC-only schedule live on SEC Network Monday evening (Aug. 17). The Tigers will open their revamped schedule in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 26, as they welcome No. 3 Alabama to Memorial Stadium. Below is the complete 2020 schedule:

Date Opponent

Sept. 26 ALABAMA

Oct. 3 at Tennessee

Oct. 10 at LSU

Oct. 17 VANDERBILT

Oct. 24 at Florida

Oct. 31 KENTUCKY

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 GEORGIA

Nov. 21 at South Carolina

Nov. 28 ARKANSAS

Dec. 5 at Mississippi State

The Tigers, under the direction of first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, will welcome Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Georgia and Arkansas to Memorial Stadium with road games at Tennessee, LSU, Florida, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

Alabama will be making its first trip to Mizzou since the 2012 season, while Mizzou will head to LSU for the first time since the 2016 season. The Tigers will also face SEC west foe Mississippi State for the first time since 2015. The remaining seven games feature the other six teams in the SEC East, and the Tigers' permanent cross-divisional rival in Arkansas.

Now that the schedule is complete, the Tigers are set to play games against the nation's No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, No. 8 teams among their 10-game SEC slate.

Mizzou’s game with Arkansas, originally scheduled for Nov. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, will now be played in Columbia at Memorial Stadium on the same date. For customers that purchased tickets via Ticketmaster, refunds will automatically be refunded to your credit card. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Contact the Kansas City Chiefs Fan Experience department at 816-920-4237 or e-mail fanexperience@chiefs.nfl.com with questions.

