Arkansas approves $20 million for teacher COVID-19 emergency leave

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KHBS) - The committee in charge of distributing money to help Arkansans during the pandemic approved $20 million for a COVID-19 Emergency Leave Fund for School Employees.

The money will provide up to two weeks of paid leave for teachers and school staff. They can use the leave if they have to isolate or quarantine due to a positive coronavirus test or being in close contact with someone else who tested positive.

This will be in addition to any paid time off employees already have under their contracts.

The $20 million should be enough if 46 school employees contracted COVID-19 each day from August through December.

The Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee approved the request from the Arkansas Department of Education.

