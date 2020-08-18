Advertisement

Arkansas reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 410 new cases

Governor Hutchinson briefed the state in Blytheville, Ark.
Governor Hutchinson briefed the state in Blytheville, Ark.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

Arkansas on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus while state reported 410 new virus cases.

The state Department of Health reported that the number of COVID-19 deaths had risen to 619. The number of people hospitalized rose by six to 492.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 53,487. Of those cases, 5,898 are active ones that don't include people who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department said 85 of the new cases reported Tuesday came from correctional facilities.

