City leaders in Ozark, Mo. vote against masking ordinance

Ozark City Hall
Ozark City Hall(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

City leaders in Ozark voted against a city-wide masking ordinance on Monday, one week since delaying the vote.

The vote was 3-2 yes with one alderman abstaining. To pass, it needed four “yes” votes.

They voted without anymore discussion. On August 10, several residents spoke in favor and against the masking ordinance. The meeting lasted about four-and-a-half hours.

The city of Ozark recently organized a survey to collect responses on the possibility of a city-wide face mask order. The survey asked questions on how people would feel about a mandatory order in indoor and outdoor public spaces. It generated a high-volume response, according to a spokesperson for the city of Ozark.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Joe Hickman reports.