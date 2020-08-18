Advertisement

Citizens overwhelmingly speak out against West Plains city-wide proposed mask ordinance

Council will read the ordinance for the first time next Monday at a council meeting
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - People for and against a proposed face mask mandate made their case before city council at a public hearing Monday at the West Plains Civic Center.

A total of 28 people spoke in front of the council over the course of two sessions.

Included were health, school and nursing home leaders. Health Department Director Chris Gilliam started everything off by saying, year-to-date - Howell County has had a five percent positive rate and numbers currently show a slowing in the number of positive cases. Overwhelmingly, the people who spoke in front of council, spoke out against a city-wide mask mandate.

The hearing was streamed live on the city’s Facebook page. 

The proposed masking ordinance would require anyone age 10 and up to mask up if they couldn't socially distance while out in public. 

Of course there is a long list of exceptions, including for health reasons. 

People can get fined up to $15 and businesses up to $100 for violating the ordinance.

Some common phrases heard at the two hearing were: “masks are not effective,” “let the people decide,” “a mandate will be bad for business.” 

“For me, I do not see it as a political issue, I just see it for me and the school as a safety issue,” Dr. Lori Wilson, Superintendent of West Plains Schools, said.

“I’m trying to be the voice of all the those elderly people that are not allowed to see and touch their families and friends unlike you and I. They are growing increasingly weary and being affected by this virus without doing anything to deserve this long-term isolation,” Jaylnn Meidell, CEO of West Vue Nursing and Rehabilitation, told council.

“The citizens of this community are adults and we should be treated as such, Jason Heath exclaimed. That we can make good judgement to whether we need to wear masks are not. We don’t need an authoritative like council to mandate it’s judgment of our health to us.”

“I fear greatly that if we pass the mask mandate, I fear that would lead to the collapse of numerous businesses that are out there and these businesses are not coming back. They’ve been just so strapped and pulled down,” Lindel Beard added.

“It’s probably the most effective step the public can do, myself included, to prevent the spread of COVID,” Terry Sanders stated.

“Right on the box it says, this mask does not remove the risk of contracting any disease or infection,” Joyce Oak read aloud.

“Shame on you, Clifton Earls shouted. Shame on you for even considering a blatantly unconstitutional mandate to require healthy citizens to wear a compliance diaper.”

In one week, at the normal council meeting, council will have the first reading of this proposed ordinance. 

Council could decide to pass the ordinance late next week or at a council meeting in September. 

