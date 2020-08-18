How you can vote in Missouri, Arkansas this November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

We’re less than three months away from the 2020 Presidential Election and voting this year will look a bit different here in the Ozarks.

In Missouri, the Greene County Clerk says there’s three options voters have.

“The legislature understood that more individuals would be nervous about attracting the the Covid-19 virus so because of that they considered to expand absentee voting reasons that a person can vote with and added mail in ballot option,” said Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller.

The first is the old fashioned way, voting in person at your precinct. Two, filling out an absentee ballot. Voters can print out the application to get an absentee ballot online and mail it in. Once the request is approved, you will receive an absentee ballot in the mail. Officials say you will want to request your ballot as far in advance of the election as possible

Three which is new this year, mail in voting.

”Allows a voter to request a ballot to be mailed to them. They have to make that request by in person or by mail and once they get that ballot it has to be notarized and sent through U.S. Mail,” said Schoeller.

Arkansas voters have two options. One is in person voting, the Boone County Clerk said they’ll be taking extra precautions by santaizing in between voters. They’re also giving voters a stylist pen to cast their ballot rather than using their finger on the touch screen.

The other option is an absentee Ballot. While in previous elections voters had to have a certain excuse to use this form of voting, like that they’re out of town but this year there’s no excuses. Voters also have the option to drop their Absentee Ballot off at a polling place or they can mail it in for free because they’re providing postage.

The Boone County Clerk said voters have until October 27th to request an absentee ballot.

More information for voting in Greene County:

