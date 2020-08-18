Advertisement

How you can vote in Missouri, Arkansas this November

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

We’re less than three months away from the 2020 Presidential Election and voting this year will look a bit different here in the Ozarks.

In Missouri, the Greene County Clerk says there’s three options voters have.

“The legislature understood that more individuals would be nervous about attracting the the Covid-19 virus so because of that they considered to expand absentee voting reasons that a person can vote with and added mail in ballot option,” said Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller.

The first is the old fashioned way, voting in person at your precinct. Two, filling out an absentee ballot. Voters can print out the application to get an absentee ballot online and mail it in. Once the request is approved, you will receive an absentee ballot in the mail. Officials say you will want to request your ballot as far in advance of the election as possible

Three which is new this year, mail in voting.

”Allows a voter to request a ballot to be mailed to them. They have to make that request by in person or by mail and once they get that ballot it has to be notarized and sent through U.S. Mail,” said Schoeller.

Arkansas voters have two options. One is in person voting, the Boone County Clerk said they’ll be taking extra precautions by santaizing in between voters. They’re also giving voters a stylist pen to cast their ballot rather than using their finger on the touch screen.

The other option is an absentee Ballot. While in previous elections voters had to have a certain excuse to use this form of voting, like that they’re out of town but this year there’s no excuses. Voters also have the option to drop their Absentee Ballot off at a polling place or they can mail it in for free because they’re providing postage.

The Boone County Clerk said voters have until October 27th to request an absentee ballot.

More information for voting in Greene County:

How you can vote in Greene County
How you can vote in Greene County(KY3)
How you can vote in Missouri
How you can vote in Missouri(KY3)
How you can vote in Greene County
How you can vote in Greene County(KY3)
How you can vote in Greene County
How you can vote in Greene County(KY3)
How you can vote in Greene County
How you can vote in Greene County(KY3)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 SCHEDULE: Mizzou opens with Bama in SEC-only football slate

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Tigers will open their revamped schedule in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 26, as they welcome No. 3 Alabama to Memorial Stadium.

News

Arkansas’ SEC-only 2020 football schedule loaded with ranked teams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off the Sam Pittman era at home inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 26 against a familiar foe for the new head Hog.

News

Missouri Democrats want mail-in ballot law changed, cite concerns with United States Postal Service

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Despite pandemic health care dangers, near record numbers of students are enrolled in nursing program at Cox College

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
As the fall semester get underway at area colleges, one Springfield school is welcoming a group of students who will play a big role in the future of our nation's health care....the Cox College school of nursing where the future front line health care workers are preparing for a career with a lot of uncertainty.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Week of Sunny Dry Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Clarification on proposed Christian Co. real estate tax increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Some concern tonight in Christian County over a proposed real estate tax increase. KY3 got some clarification on how much this could cost homeowners.

News

Missouri Democrats want mail-in ballot law changed, cite concerns with United States Postal Service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Missouri House Democrats joined their party's Secretary of State Nominee to call on Governor Mike Parson to allow mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they're postmarked by Election Day. Under current law, ballots must be into county clerks' offices by the time polls close on November 3.

News

Cox College prepares for different academic year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

North Arkansas College taking coronavirus precautions this semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
Caitlin Sinett reports.

News

Prosecutors charge father in beating death of 12-year-old son at Bolivar, Mo. residence

Updated: 3 hours ago