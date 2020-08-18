Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman found dead; 3 charged

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman found dead west of Miller.

Emergency crews found the body of Sarah Pasco, 27, Sunday night. She died of an apparent gunshot wound. Another woman shot led authorities to her body. The second victim is hospitalized with critical conditions.

The Lawrence County prosecutor filed murder changes against Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Mo., Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Mo., and Diona L. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Mo. Investigators say they expect charges against two other persons of interest.

The investigation continues.

