Advertisement

Mother of Cannon Hinnant says son’s killing not a race issue

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNCN) - The shooting and death of a 5-year-old North Carolina boy on Aug. 9 attracted national headlines.

The mother of the boy, Bonny Waddell, said the shooting was not racially motivated as some have reported.

“It’s just, it’s devastating,” Waddell said.

She referred to the last week as a nightmare that she can’t wake up from.

“I don’t understand. I can’t wrap my head around it,” she said.

Waddell’s son, Cannon, was shot in the head while riding his bike.

It happened in his own front yard as his two young sisters looked on.

Police said a neighbor, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms, was behind it.

“He was my neighbor for years. Um, we always spoke when we seen each other. It was, we never, never ever had arguments with each other,” Waddell said.

Sessoms is being held at the Wilson County Detention Center. He was arrested a day after the shooting in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

He’s been charged with murder.

Waddell said justice hasn’t been served and she will ask the district attorney to seek the death penalty in the case.

In the meantime, her focus has been on honoring Cannon’s memory.

“Such a big joy, ball of life. He was a smiley, happy child,” Waddell said.

Waddell said she is grateful for the support she’s received from the community and across the country.

A GoFundMe page has raised almost $800,000.

Waddell stressed race had nothing to do with it. Cannon was white and Sessoms is black.

“This is not a race issue. This was a, I don’t even know what it was,” she said.

Waddell would like to see a playground go up in Cannon’s name.

A baseball tournament and race have already been set up.

Copyright 2020 WNCN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arkansas reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 410 new cases

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The department said 85 of the new cases reported Tuesday came from correctional facilities.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Night’s Mild Days

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

News

The “Save the Children” hashtag may have misinformation, but local organizations seeing growth in help

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
All the different marches and rallies around the Ozarks and country have moved people to action.

Latest News

News

Mercy, CoxHealth reporting more COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Court records indicate past concerns about the welfare of a 12-year-old killed in Bolivar, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss "A Starting Point" with Jacqueline Policastro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant speaks out

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Mother of Cannon Hinnant says her son’s killing is not a race issue.

News

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Lead Hill School District

Updated: 1 hour ago
Schools in north Arkansas are scheduled to open Monday, but one school district is already facing a challenge. Two staff members at Lead Hill have tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Boeing plans more job cuts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Boeing will offer a voluntary round of buyouts next week on top of already planned cuts of 16,000 workers.