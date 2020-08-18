Advertisement

New home sales surge across the Ozarks

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Realtors had high hopes for the real estate industry at the start of 2020, but then the pandemic hit and caused a bit of a slump. Several months have passed and now those in the industry say the housing market is starting to bounce back, especially for new homes.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, construction of new homes surged by 22.6% last month. For the last three straight months, the housing industry has seen an uptick in sales. Construction in July was 23.4% higher than it was this same time last year.

Local realtors say they are not surprised how well the industry is doing right now, but they are surprised by how quickly it seemed to bounce back after a tumble during the pandemic.

“The only surprise I think is like how fast it came back and how fast and how aggressive the market got later in the year than we typically see,” Springfield realtor Justin Sturdefant said.

Local homebuilders say these last few months have been good to them. People are starting to buy new homes again, mostly because they cannot find what they are looking for.

“Lot of interest still out there,” homebuilder Ryan Green said. “We’ve got an inventory shortage in the Springfield-metro area. We probably see a lot more construction just because the low inventory levels.”

Green, who owns First Choice Custom Homes, said he thinks new home sales are up partially because there has been a shift in the market.

“I feel like a lot of millennials are starting to build houses or buy houses, which is eating up inventory,” Green said. “And folks in the generation X, or my generation, are building their next step up. And folks in the baby boomer generation are downsizing. So there there is quite a bit of movement in the real estate industry.”

Green is back to building several new homes now. He said new construction is reassuring after a bit of a tumble earlier in the year.

”Business seems to be strong,” he said. “We were a little concerned back in March, we didn’t really know what the future was going to bring. We lost a few contracts and a few other things.”

But now he said things look like they are on an upward trend.

“Come April, May we really started to see it pick up again. And we’re excited about seeing what we’ve got moving forward for sure.”

But with low rates and new homes going up, realtors say there is going to be some competition out there.

”If you talk to home buyers and agents right now, you are going to hear a lot about multiple offer situations,” Sturdefant said. “It is very aggressive out there.”

Sturdefant said interest rates are down quite a bit since this time last year, another factor contributing to increases in the real estate industry.

Sturdefant gave an example of how a $275,000 home is actually more affordable right now than it was last year.

August 2019August 2020
Mortgage Amount$275,000$275,000
Interest Rate3.75%2.35%
Amortization30 years30 years
Principal Interest and Interest Payment$1,273.57$1,065.26

