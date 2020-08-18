Advertisement

Ozarks Transportation Organization adds multiple projects to 20-year plan

“These projects are ones that have come up in the past year or two and the communities are ready to start trying to do some work on them."
The Ozarks Transportation Organization (OTO) headquarters is located in Chesterfield Village.
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Ozarks Transportation Organization (OTO) is making changes to their long-range transportation plan, adding eight new projects to the list worth nearly $13-million.

The OTO has proposed the following additions to their Transportation Plan 2040. Seven projects are proposed to be added to the Constrained Project List ahead of programming in the Transportation Improvement Program. One change is also requested on the Major Thoroughfare Plan.

Added Projects to the Constrained List:

  • City of Battlefield Azalea Terrace - $700,163
  • City of Springfield Galloway Street - $5,000,000
  • City of Nixa Main Street from Tracker to CC - $2,345,000
  • City of Nixa North Street - $550,000
  • City of Nixa Truman Boulevard - $1,202,000
  • City of Nixa Main Street from Route 14 to North - $3,000,000
  • City of Strafford North Old Orchard - $600,000

Major Thoroughfare Change Requested:

  • City of Ozark McCracken Road from Riverside Road to NN from Local to Collector

Officials with OTO said adding these projects to their 20-year plan is the first step toward actually breaking ground on them. Only after they’re added to a long-range transportation plan can they be added to the much shorter, four-year Transportation Improvement Program.

Natasha Longpine, a Principal Planner for the Organization, talked about why these projects are being added.

She also talked about why it’s important to plan so far in advance. ”When you have competing projects for competing funds we need to decide not only what are we going to construct, but what do we need to start looking at in terms of engineering, design, and putting that money into play for the future,” she said.

The OTO is looking for the public’s comments on the additions. Those interested can either comment on the OTO website or by emailing comment@ozarkstransportation.org. The public comment period will end Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 5 p.m.

They’re also looking for input on their next long-range transportation plan, Destination 2045.

Ozarks Transportation Organization Resources
OTO Transportation Plan 2040 Public Input
OTO Destination 2045
OTO Interactive Map

