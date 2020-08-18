Advertisement

Police investigate armed robbery at party in Springfield

(KGWN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police are investigating a party that turned into an armed robbery investigation in Springfield.

Officers responded to the fight at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Tuesday morning. The fight happened after a group stole from the home.

Police found three suspects in a car at Fassnight Park. Officers arrested two of them. One, who is not considered a danger, escaped. Investigators say they found items near the scene related to the crime.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie series

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Game 5 is Wednesday.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dreamy August air

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Arkansas approves $20 million for teacher COVID-19 emergency leave

Updated: 2 hours ago
The money will provide up to two weeks of paid leave for teachers and school staff.

Sports

Blues even series with Canucks; O’Reilly scores twice in 3-1 win

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ryan O'Reilly scores twice as the St. Louis Blues even the series with the Vancouver Canucks.

Latest News

News

Citizens overwhelmingly speak out against West Plains city-wide proposed mask ordinance

Updated: 9 hours ago
Public voice opinion on West Plains city-wide proposed mask mandate

News

Bote, Cubs rally past Cardinals 5-4 for doubleheader split

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals dropped to 3-2 since returning from a coronavirus outbreak that derailed their season, leaving them idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization. They swept a doubleheader against the White Sox on Saturday before dropping the series finale Sunday.

News

City leaders in Ozark, Mo. decide against masking ordinance

Updated: 10 hours ago
Christine Morton reports.

News

City leaders in Ozark, Mo. vote against masking ordinance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The vote was 3-2 with one alderman abstaining.

News

WATCH LIVE: Opening night of the Democratic National Convention

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The 2020 Democratic National Convention goes all virtual. The Monday night speakers include Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

News

2020 SCHEDULE: Mizzou opens with Bama in SEC-only football slate

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Tigers will open their revamped schedule in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 26, as they welcome No. 3 Alabama to Memorial Stadium.