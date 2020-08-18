Police investigate armed robbery at party in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police are investigating a party that turned into an armed robbery investigation in Springfield.

Officers responded to the fight at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Tuesday morning. The fight happened after a group stole from the home.

Police found three suspects in a car at Fassnight Park. Officers arrested two of them. One, who is not considered a danger, escaped. Investigators say they found items near the scene related to the crime.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.