Advertisement

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Cincinnati Reds mascots cheer from the outfield during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Cincinnati Reds mascots cheer from the outfield during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

The game between Cincinnati and Kansas City scheduled for Tuesday will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Players, coaches and other members of the Reds organization were retested for the coronavirus Saturday and Sunday after one player was sidelined because of a positive result. The final two games of a series against Pittsburgh at Great American Ball Park were postponed, and the Reds were planning to fly into Kansas City early Tuesday.

Now, the Reds and Royals will play both games of their two-game set Wednesday. The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. CDT, with the second game taking place after a 30-minute break. Both of them will be seven innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie series

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Game 5 is Wednesday.

Sports

Blues even series with Canucks; O’Reilly scores twice in 3-1 win

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ryan O'Reilly scores twice as the St. Louis Blues even the series with the Vancouver Canucks.

News

Bote, Cubs rally past Cardinals 5-4 for doubleheader split

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals dropped to 3-2 since returning from a coronavirus outbreak that derailed their season, leaving them idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization. They swept a doubleheader against the White Sox on Saturday before dropping the series finale Sunday.

News

2020 SCHEDULE: Mizzou opens with Bama in SEC-only football slate

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Tigers will open their revamped schedule in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 26, as they welcome No. 3 Alabama to Memorial Stadium.

Latest News

News

Arkansas’ SEC-only 2020 football schedule loaded with ranked teams

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off the Sam Pittman era at home inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 26 against a familiar foe for the new head Hog.

News

Chiefs defensive line adding quality, underappreciated depth

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs are taking their first day off of training camp Tuesday,

Sports

SCHENN-SATIONAL! Blues get first win of playoffs behind Schenn’s OT goal

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:36 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brayden Schenn scored 15:06 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Sports

Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight roadie

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR's most popular driver, the son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, also won on road courses at Charlotte and at Watkins Glen last year. He got a tougher challenge than many expected down the stretch in his latest roadie.

Sports

Chiefs press on with padded practices, but injuries mounting

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Injuries are beginning to mount for the Kansas City Chiefs just three days into padded practices at training camp.

Sports

Home runs sink Cardinals, Royals in Sunday matinees

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals reliever Roel Ramirez became the first pitcher to allow four straight home runs in his major league debut.