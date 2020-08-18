Advertisement

Semi overturns on I-44 east of Springfield

This crash happened Tuesday morning.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries after a crash on I-44 east of Springfield Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 10 a.m.

Investigators say the semi, traveling eastbound, drove off the side of the road. It ended up in a ditch between I-44 and State Highway OO. The crash did not impact traffic on I-44 The driver was hauling a truck load of carrots.

