Semi overturns on I-44 east of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries after a crash on I-44 east of Springfield Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 10 a.m.

Investigators say the semi, traveling eastbound, drove off the side of the road. It ended up in a ditch between I-44 and State Highway OO. The crash did not impact traffic on I-44 The driver was hauling a truck load of carrots.

