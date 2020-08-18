Advertisement

Springfield hospitals reporting record number of COVID-19 patients

By Kara Strickland
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is seeing a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 right now.

According to CoxHealth president Steve Edwards, Cox South Hospital has 56 COVID-19 patients right now, and one trauma patient who also tested positive for the virus. Over at Mercy, they have nearly 30 COVID-19 patients. That is more than either hospital has had at once this entire pandemic.

“We’re running out of beds,” said Edwards. “We’re literally running out of beds, so we’re re-organizing almost every week.”

Edwards said the growing number of COVID-19 patients is taking a toll on hospital employees.

”You can’t keep up this pace, we’ve got some doctors that I don’t know if they’ve taken a day off since March and some nurses the same way,” he said.

Edwards said their patients range from age 20 to 90. He said a majority of those recovering in the hospital right now are in younger, and in their twenties.

”One of the things that is happening that is encouraging is a lower proportion of our patients require ICU care right now and that’s probably because we’ve learned how treat patients better with Rimdesivir, and other medicines," Edwards said.

Springfield now has nearly 90 people hospitalized due to the virus, according to Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard. He said only about one third of those patients are actually Greene County residents.

“COVID-19 is here, it’s real and it will not merely be wished away,” Goddard said.

Goddard said while masks are not a silver-bullet, they are one part of a thoughtful way of living the community needs to embrace.

”If you look, places that have a masking ordinance seem to have a downward turn, or at least they’re stopping the spread somewhat,” said Mercy-Springfield President Craig McCoy.

McCoy said much like CoxHealth, his staff is feeling the impact of this virus every day.

”Staff is tired, it’s tired and stressful,” McCoy said. “There’s so much that is unknown, you’re taking care of something we are learning more and more about each day and I think that adds to the stress.”

There are now more than 2,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Springfield, according to Goddard. He said more than 900 of the cases are still considered active.

Hospital leaders say they are continuing to make sure they can serve patients as best they can.

”I think we are as prepared as we can be and we will get through this together,” McCoy said.

Both Edwards and McCoy said while they are experiencing record numbers of COVID-19 patients, they still have room for patients seeking all types of medical care.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

