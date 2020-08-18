Advertisement

Springfield School District quarantines Central High School volleyball team

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield School District asked the Central High School volleyball team to quarantine after an individutl associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The students will not return to the school until August 26. That is also when the team will resume volleyball practice.

The district shared this letter to parents and staff:

From the Office of Springfield Public Schools Athletics

Dear Parents and Staff:

An individual associated with the Central High School volleyball program has tested positive for Covid-19. During interaction, all those associated with the Central volleyball program were potentially exposed and are considered a close contact of the individual.

As a result of this potential exposure, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is advising student volleyball athletes and related coaching staff from Central to quarantine in isolation at home through August 25 and to monitor for symptoms. Covid-19 symptoms include: fever or chills; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and/or diarrhea.  Should symptoms develop, individuals are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider and follow their guidance.  Volleyball practice will resume August 26.

Please be assured that the wellbeing of our students and staff remains our top priority. SPS is working in collaboration with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the lead agency in responding to reported cases of Covid-19, and is following its guidance.

It is our goal to provide you as much information as we can, while also adhering to privacy laws that limit the details we are able to share. Please feel free to contact the SPS Athletics Office at 417-523-0084 with questions or concerns.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Sincerely,Josh ScottDirector of AthleticsMarty M MarshAssistant Director of Athletics

