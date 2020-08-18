Advertisement

The “Save the Children” hashtag may have misinformation, but local organizations seeing growth in help

Members of the community came together to peacefully protest against child trafficking.
Members of the community came together to peacefully protest against child trafficking.(Madeline Edwards)
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Maybe you’ve seen it: the hashtag “Save the Children.” It has made rounds around the globe recently. As you’ve seen in stories for years on KY3, human trafficking is one of the fastest- growing criminal industries in the world. But now, the fight against it has been surrounded with controversy and misinformation.

“The education component is very important,” said STAND Against Trafficking chairperson Dawn Day.

She says ever since the hashtag blew up, so too did Springfield’s STAND Against Trafficking’s notifications of people ready to help.

”We get about ten emails a day right now,” Day said.

All the different marches and rallies around the Ozarks and country have moved people to action.

“There’s a big sensationalized component behind “Save the Children” right now, which I’m not discrediting that altogether because it’s getting it out there. But with those questions being asked, we need to have answers for those.”

The hashtag sparked controversy after claims it was hijacked by conspiracy theorists.  Day says it’s important to find out the truth before you post.

Part of that is understanding what trafficking looks like in many cases.

“I’ve personally met with a former trafficker whose whole mode of operation was to meet people online and it was a woman. She would befriend teenage girls and specially seek out girls with family issues, mental health issues, and she’d play the role of a cool older sister or aunt figure and would intentionally build those relationships to get them to comply, often to the point where they wouldn’t see themselves as victims,” explained Dr. Rachael Herrington, who founded STAND and does training sessions on human trafficking each year. Dr. Herrington says typically, the enemy takes his or her time grooming the victim, which is why they might not see themselves as such.

Day is the sexual assault program coordinator at a Springfield hospital and says she stays far too busy.

”By what the definition is-- it’s being forced to do something sexually through force, fraud, or coercion and these girls were forced to do something, lied to, tricked.  I was realizing that it was happening very frequently in our community, and that’s when I got involved.”

There are at least three local organizations that do different types of anti-trafficking work. You can find those here:

https://standagainsttrafficking.org/

https://www.oasisrefuge.com/

https://www.nightlightinternational.com/missouri/

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arkansas reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 410 new cases

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The department said 85 of the new cases reported Tuesday came from correctional facilities.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Night’s Mild Days

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Mercy, CoxHealth reporting more COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Court records indicate past concerns about the welfare of a 12-year-old killed in Bolivar, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Latest News

News

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Lead Hill School District

Updated: 1 hour ago
Schools in north Arkansas are scheduled to open Monday, but one school district is already facing a challenge. Two staff members at Lead Hill have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Trump’s top virus adviser during visit with Missouri governor says yes to masks, no to parties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Birx also talked to Parson about enacting a statewide mask mandate similar to one in Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in July required masks in counties with 20 or more positive coronavirus cases.

News

UFO? National Weather Service identifies object in the sky over the Ozarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Did you see it too? We saw it too. And it is not a UFO.

News

20-YEAR PLAN: Ozarks Transportation Organization reveals improvements planned for area roadways

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The OTO is amending the long range transportation plan, Transportation Plan 2040, to include new projects on the constrained project list and to amend the Major Thoroughfare Plan.

News

Court records indicate past concerns about the welfare of a 12-year-old killed in Bolivar, Mo.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Sports

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The game between Cincinnati and Kansas City scheduled for Tuesday will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.