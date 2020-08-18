Advertisement

UFO? National Weather Service identifies object in the sky over the Ozarks

Project Loon
Project Loon(ky3)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Did you see it too? We saw it too. And it is not a UFO.

The National Weather Service instead says it’s a high-altitude balloon associated with Project Loon. The project is pioneering high-altitude communications technology making it possible to connect more people, places and things worldwide.

Here are the details on the project: https://loon.com/

You can trace it right now on Flight Aware: https://flightaware.com/live/flight/HBAL230

