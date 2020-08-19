Advertisement

Arkansas governor, lawmakers unveil hate crimes proposal

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on July 7, 2020.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on July 7, 2020.(State of Arkansas)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

Arkansas’ Republican governor, attorney general and nearly two dozen lawmakers unveiled legislation Wednesday imposing harsher penalties for committing crimes against someone because of their race, ethnicity or sexual orientation, an effort that would end the state’s distinction as one of three without a hate crimes law.

The bill would impose up to 20% additional jail times or fines for targeting someone because of those factors and others, including sex, religion, gender identity, disability or military service.

"We need to say clearly that Arkansas will not tolerate violence against anyone because of their race, their religion or who they are," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at a news conference at the state Capitol.

Arkansas, South Carolina and Wyoming are currently the only states without a hate crimes law. Georgia in June became the latest state to enact a hate crimes measure.

Hutchinson last year said he supported the enhanced penalties following a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart that is being prosecuted as a hate crime.

Past hate crimes proposals have faltered in Arkansas because of opposition to the inclusion of sexual orientation in the measure. The latest proposal has the backing of lawmakers from both parties in the majority-Republican Legislature.

Hutchinson was flanked by signs displaying logos of companies backing the hate crime legislation, and business leaders said it was needed to recruit more to the state.

“Arkansas needs to be open for business and growth and that includes protecting the individuals who need it the most,” said Randy Zook, president of the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce.

Latest News

News

Missing Kansas City area woman’s SUV found with body inside in northeast Arkansas, police say

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman’s body was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to a Kansas woman reported missing earlier this month but no foul play is suspected, authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday.

News

Missing Kansas City area woman's SUV found with body inside in northeast Arkansas, police say

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A woman’s body was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to a Kansas woman reported missing earlier this month but no foul play is suspected, authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday.

News

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash in Springfield Monday

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West James River Freeway regarding the crash involving Roemer and two other vehicles.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pristine August weather changing soon

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

Latest News

News

Christian Campus House hosting block party Friday off MSU campus, despite pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The group is a registered student organization.

News

Organizers plan block party Friday night on MSU campus

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Crash slows traffic on I-44 east of Strafford, Mo. midday Wednesday

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crash closed westbound lanes near mile marker 96 around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

News

Taney County Health Department confirms 3 new deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say they continue to work with local nursing home facilities and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

News

Waynesville High School starts classes virtual after positive cases of COVID-19 among students; athletics suspended

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
At this time, WHS students are projected to return to the classroom on Aug. 31.

KY3

Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrest woman in deadly stabbing in Gassville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Amber Lea Runau faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sharon Adler, 72. A judge set bond at $1 million.