Attorney General Barr, federal authorities tout Operation Legend in Kansas City

Attorney General William Barr talks to the media during a news conference about Operation Legend, a federal task force formed to fight violent crime in several cities, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Behind Barr is Raphael Taliferro, and Charron Powell, the parents of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was shot and killed while asleep in his bed and became the namesake for Operation Legend. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Attorney General William Barr talks to the media during a news conference about Operation Legend, a federal task force formed to fight violent crime in several cities, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Behind Barr is Raphael Taliferro, and Charron Powell, the parents of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was shot and killed while asleep in his bed and became the namesake for Operation Legend. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says a federal task force working with local and state law enforcement officials to combat violent crime is making a difference since it began last month.

Barr stopped in Kansas City Wednesday to tout Operation LeGend, an anti-crime task force named after a 4-year-old Kansas City boy who was fatally shot while he slept June 29. The program has since expanded to eight other cities, including St. Louis.

Officials said the operation resulted in 18 arrests of homicide suspects and the seizure of more than 70 firearms in the Kansas City area. In St. Louis, 25 defendants have been charged with federal crimes under the program.

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: City of Nixa, Mo. raises new water tower

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
It will hold 1 million gallons of drinking water to maintain pressure and supply in our water system.

Missing Kansas City area woman’s SUV found with body inside in northeast Arkansas, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman’s body was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to a Kansas woman reported missing earlier this month but no foul play is suspected, authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday.

