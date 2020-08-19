Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrest woman in deadly stabbing in Gassville

GASSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -

Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrested a woman who confessed to investigators she stabbed a woman inside a home in Gassville because of a broken picture frame.

Amber Lea Runau faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sharon Adler, 72. A judge set bond at $1 million.

Investigators say Runau called 911 Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. She met deputies in the driveway where they say she confessed. Adler’s home had been used as a host home for juvenile delinquents. Runau told investigators she was upset because she couldn’t fix a picture frame. She told them she stabbed her in the heart with a kitchen knife.

