Boone County, Ark., deputies to get computers in cars

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is moving into the age of technology after finding a way to secure the funds to install laptops in 20 of its deputies' cars.
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County Sheriff’s deputies have been writing up tickets the old fashioned way for years, by hand. They then have to come back to the office to put the information into the system.

”But that’s time consuming. You know and you get in situations where you don’t have time,” said Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson.

And when they have to write up an accident report: 

“The guys have to go to the scene, gather all their information, drive back here to the office, come in the building, sit down at their computer and do all their reports,” Roberson said.

The sheriff said having laptops in their cars would be a great help.

”And this will cut that time down,” he said.

But Roberson said the issue is the cost.

Luckily the department found a way to get some help from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

“We were so excited when we’ve learned of this grant. It is a 90/10 grant,” Roberson said.

The state grant will cover about $95,000, and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office will only have to pay about $11,000 for the 20 computers.

Now instead of having to come back to base to write reports, a process that took hours, will soon take minutes.

“Everything they do can be done on site,” the sheriff said.

And that gives those deputies more time to be out and about.

”We’ll be able to have deputies out being seen, deputies out doing other things, working in our communities, trying to prevent crime. Instead of sitting here at the office doing reports,” Roberson said.

The sheriff said the department should have access to those funds in September and install the computers and equipment that comes with it this fall.

