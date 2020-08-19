Advertisement

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

The child's favorite character is Dragonite
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.(Source: Bakersfield Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Facing a distraught 9-year-old, a California police officer looked for common ground.

“The officer noticed the child wearing a Pokémon t-shirt, so the officer began talking to the child about Pokémon,” a Facebook post from the Bakersfield Police Department said.

It took about 30 minutes, but the child calmed down enough to talk about the situation.

During that time, the officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite, while the officer is partial to Charmander.

“As the officer was leaving, the child ran to a bedroom and came back with a Charmander card … and told the officer that Charmander would keep him safe at work,” the post said.

The officer plans to keep the card close to him in his vest.

Recently, one of our officers responded to a call and came into contact with a 9-year-old who was very upset. The...

Posted by Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone County, Ark., deputies to get computers in cars

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is moving into the age of technology after finding a way to secure the funds to install laptops in 20 of its deputies' cars.

News

Camdenton School District preparing for 85% of students to return to in-person class

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Camdenton School District preparing for 85% of students to return to in-person class

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow Warm Up Back to the 90′s

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Springfield History Museum celebrates heroes of woman's suffrage movement

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Latest News

News

Open windows create a window of opportunity for burglars

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
When the weather is nice we are tempted to leave windows open, but you may forget to close them when you leave. This provides a window of opportunity for someone to break in.

News

Window Safety: How to deter thieves

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Leah Hill reports.

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

News

Carpenter hits slam, Flaherty shaky, Cardinals beat Cubs 9-3

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals will try to cap this unusual five-game, three-day series with a doubleheader sweep. The teams split two seven-inning games Monday.

News

Springfield laundry service companies on speed cycle, crews see how ‘essential’ they are

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
With cases soaring, so too is sanitizing. That means a huge jump in business for laundry service companies.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say all of the new cases are associated with long-term care facilities.