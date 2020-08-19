Advertisement

Carpenter hits slam, Flaherty shaky, Cardinals beat Cubs 9-3

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) watches his grand slam= against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) watches his grand slam= against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) —

Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 9-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday, holding Chicago to two hits even though a shaky Jack Flaherty couldn’t make it out of the second inning.

Flaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh.

Carpenter drove a rope to center in the first inning against Alec Mills (2-2) for his second career grand slam. Tommy Edman had three hits and Kolten Wong scored four runs.

Flaherty threw 41 pitches, walked two and exited with the bases loaded after hitting Nico Hoerner with an 0-2 count. Austin Gomper struck out Happ to end that threat and escaped another bases-loaded jam in the third when Jason Kipnis grounded out.

Tyler Webb (1-1) got four outs and the Cardinals got back to winning after dropping two straight to the NL Central leaders. Baseball's seven-inning doubleheader format, implemented this season to help teams push through a frequently disrupted 60-game schedule, allowed St. Louis to use four relievers for 1 1/3 innings apiece after Flaherty's exit.

John Gant and Ricardo Sánchez finished the game for the Cardinals, with Sánchez allowing the Cubs' only other hit — Josh Phegley's two-run homer in the seventh.

The Cardinals will try to cap this unusual five-game, three-day series with a doubleheader sweep. The teams split two seven-inning games Monday.

Happ hit the right field video board with his team-leading sixth homer — and third in four games. Mills lasted lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Manger Mike Shildt expects C Yadier Molina to return soon, while INF Paul DeJong might need more time. Both players, along with INF Rangel Ravelo and RHP Kodi Whitley, have been working out after being cleared by Major League Baseball. All four were sidelined by COVID-19. Shildt said Molina was asymptomatic. ... LF Tyler O'Neill was in the lineup after being scratched Tuesday with a hand issue.

Cubs: 3B Kris Bryant missed his second consecutive game after getting an injection Tuesday for his ailing left wrist. The 2016 NL MVP was hurt on a diving attempt on César Hernández's flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland last week. ... LHP José Quintana (thumb surgery) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Friday.

GOMBER ACTIVATED

The Cardinals activated LHP Austin Gomber from the injured list and optioned RHP Ryan Meisinger to their alternate training site. Gomber was placed on the IL because of a potential concern in contact tracing, though he did not test positive for the coronavirus.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Shildt has "a high expectation" RHP Johan Oviedo will be called up to start Game 2 in his major league debut. Oviedo was a combined 12-8 with a 4.73 in 29 appearances (28 starts) at Class A and Double-A last season.

Cubs: The Cubs recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from the club's alternate site in South Bend, Indiana, to start Game 2. Alzolay was 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA in four appearances — two starts — with the Cubs last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone County, Ark., deputies to get computers in cars

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is moving into the age of technology after finding a way to secure the funds to install laptops in 20 of its deputies' cars.

News

Camdenton School District preparing for 85% of students to return to in-person class

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Camdenton School District preparing for 85% of students to return to in-person class

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow Warm Up Back to the 90′s

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Springfield History Museum celebrates heroes of woman's suffrage movement

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Open windows create a window of opportunity for burglars

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
When the weather is nice we are tempted to leave windows open, but you may forget to close them when you leave. This provides a window of opportunity for someone to break in.

Latest News

News

Window Safety: How to deter thieves

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Leah Hill reports.

News

Springfield laundry service companies on speed cycle, crews see how ‘essential’ they are

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
With cases soaring, so too is sanitizing. That means a huge jump in business for laundry service companies.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say all of the new cases are associated with long-term care facilities.

News

Camdenton School District is making safety changes as school year nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

Lawrence County authorities arrest 2 in murder investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.