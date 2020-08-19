Advertisement

Christian Campus House hosting block party Friday off MSU campus, despite pandemic

By Linda Simmons
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christian Campus House is hosting a block party Friday on the Missouri State University campus, despite the pandemic.

The group is a registered student organization. And staff say they’ve been holding small events on campus all week to welcome students.  Its largest event is coming up this Friday night here on property just off campus. Organizers say in the past, they’ve had about 100 students attend. They do not know what to expect this year. They will take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, requiring masks, and using the entire parking lot behind their buildings so students can spread out. The block party is also alcohol-free.

Even with the pandemic, organizers felt the event was too important to cancel.

“We felt like it’s still super important to welcome students to Springfield and to campus and just make them feel like they belong here,” said Molly Bunton of the Christian Campus House. “We’ve got a lot of students who are coming here from far away, and there’s a lot that’s different this year. We want them to know that somebody cares about them, and that there are ways for them to build community in a safe way, even though everything’s different.”

Missouri State University released this statement to KY3:

“The Christian Campus House is an active student organization on campus. For this event, they have communicated their clear support of preventative safety measures for COVID-19. We support their responsible approach to this event.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arkansas governor, lawmakers unveil hate crimes proposal

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The bill would impose up to 20% additional jail times or fines for targeting someone because of those factors and others, including sex, religion, gender identity, disability or military service.

News

Missing Kansas City area woman’s SUV found with body inside in northeast Arkansas, police say

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman’s body was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to a Kansas woman reported missing earlier this month but no foul play is suspected, authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday.

News

Missing Kansas City area woman's SUV found with body inside in northeast Arkansas, police say

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A woman’s body was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to a Kansas woman reported missing earlier this month but no foul play is suspected, authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday.

News

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash in Springfield Monday

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West James River Freeway regarding the crash involving Roemer and two other vehicles.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pristine August weather changing soon

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

Latest News

News

Organizers plan block party Friday night on MSU campus

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Crash slows traffic on I-44 east of Strafford, Mo. midday Wednesday

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crash closed westbound lanes near mile marker 96 around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

News

Taney County Health Department confirms 3 new deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say they continue to work with local nursing home facilities and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

News

Waynesville High School starts classes virtual after positive cases of COVID-19 among students; athletics suspended

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
At this time, WHS students are projected to return to the classroom on Aug. 31.

KY3

Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrest woman in deadly stabbing in Gassville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Amber Lea Runau faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sharon Adler, 72. A judge set bond at $1 million.