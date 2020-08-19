Christian Campus House hosting block party Friday off MSU campus, despite pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christian Campus House is hosting a block party Friday on the Missouri State University campus, despite the pandemic.

The group is a registered student organization. And staff say they’ve been holding small events on campus all week to welcome students. Its largest event is coming up this Friday night here on property just off campus. Organizers say in the past, they’ve had about 100 students attend. They do not know what to expect this year. They will take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, requiring masks, and using the entire parking lot behind their buildings so students can spread out. The block party is also alcohol-free.

Even with the pandemic, organizers felt the event was too important to cancel.

“We felt like it’s still super important to welcome students to Springfield and to campus and just make them feel like they belong here,” said Molly Bunton of the Christian Campus House. “We’ve got a lot of students who are coming here from far away, and there’s a lot that’s different this year. We want them to know that somebody cares about them, and that there are ways for them to build community in a safe way, even though everything’s different.”

Missouri State University released this statement to KY3:

“The Christian Campus House is an active student organization on campus. For this event, they have communicated their clear support of preventative safety measures for COVID-19. We support their responsible approach to this event.”

