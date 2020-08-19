Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with breaking protection orders

Detectives say Richard McLendon has ties to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Richard McLendon is charged with breaking protection orders.
Richard McLendon is charged with breaking protection orders.(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man charged with breaking a protective order. Richard Ray McLendon is charged with violating that order twice in Greene County. Investigators say the 41-year-old also uses the last names Miller, and Ellifrits.

McLendon is about 5′8″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. McLendon’s driver’s license shows him with full beard. Detectives say he has ties to Joplin, Missouri and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Giant walking stick bug spotted in Neosho, Mo.

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
This male insect measured in at nine and a half inches.

News

School Resource Officer for Republic school district dies after battle with cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The Director of Communications for the Republic School District emailed staff and school families Tuesday afternoon to inform them of the passing of Officer Todd King.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pristine August weather changing soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

National

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are only three states that have not reported illnesses linked to the outbreak.

Latest News

News

New details on Lawrence County murder released

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Murdered woman's family reacts to her death.

News

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention.

News

After years of big moments, Bill Clinton’s DNC role shrinks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Few people ever have logged more time on Democratic National Convention stages than Bill Clinton.

News

Food and money shortages are also facts of life for local food bank, not just the people they service

Updated: 13 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Food and money shortages are also facts of life for local food bank, not just the people they service

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Just as the general public must deal with food shortages and rising prices at the grocery store, so is the area's major food bank, Ozarks Food Harvest, dealing with the same problems as they prepare to roll out their school-related program for students who are food insecure known as the "Weekend Backpack Program".

News

Springfield School District quarantines Central High School volleyball team

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The students will not return to the school until August 26.