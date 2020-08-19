CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with breaking protection orders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Richard McLendon is charged with breaking protection orders. (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man charged with breaking a protective order. Richard Ray McLendon is charged with violating that order twice in Greene County. Investigators say the 41-year-old also uses the last names Miller, and Ellifrits.

McLendon is about 5′8″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. McLendon’s driver’s license shows him with full beard. Detectives say he has ties to Joplin, Missouri and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

