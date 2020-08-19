Daily cases of COVID-19 increase in Arkansas as testing increases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Health leaders in Arkansas reported one of the biggest days for testing Wednesday for COVID-19 in several weeks. The increased testing also led to an increase in positive cases.

The governor shared the latest on COVID-19 during his briefing in Little Rock.

Health leaders reported an additional 729 cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, up by about 300 cases from daily totals in the last week. The new cases bring the total since the pandemic to 54,216. Medical professionals tested 6,025 patients Tuesday. The state added a dozen more deaths from the virus.

Governor Hutchinson also announced the state will seek assistance from FEMA for an additional $100 monthly check for those unemployed.

