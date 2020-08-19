Food and money shortages are also facts of life for local food bank, not just the people they service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the help of the National Guard, Ozarks Food Harvest has handed out over 22 million meals in the past year, a 20 percent increase because of COVID-19 and rising unemployment that marks the single biggest distribution jump in the food bank’s 37 year history.

Some 3,400 volunteers usually help the organization get food ready and help distribute it but because of the coronavirus the warehouse was closed to volunteers for three months before being reopened in early July.

Volunteers like Eileen Deal are glad to be back and know they’re very appreciated during a time when Ozarks Food Harvest is dealing with an unprecedented workload.

“This is my hometown and I feel like it’s my responsibility to contribute,” Deal said. “I did miss it and I do feel valued. Sometimes it grieves me to think that so much of Springfield, which looks so prosperous, has so many people that are needy. And it kind of breaks your heart to think that somebody went to bed hungry and I had two hands and I could have done something!”

As school starts the food bank’s Weekend Backpack Program provides about 60,000 ready to eat meals for 1,600 needy children in southwest Missouri.

“The number of kids that are food insecure has increased dramatically for a number of reasons,” explained Bart Brown, the President/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “Number one they’re out of school and a lot of them depend on school meals for their primary means of nutrition. We also know that increased unemployment benefits and increased SNAP (COVID-19 related food stamps) benefits have come to an end and more families are in need as they scramble to get ready for their school year.”

But the Ozarks Food Harvest is scrambling too.

Due to changes in the supply chain related to COVID-19, prices of food that go in each bag for the Backpack Program have increased significantly and the organization is seeking monetary donations.

Just like all of us who buy groceries, food shortages and rising prices are just things you have to deal with.

Except in their case, they’re trying to prepare around two million meals a month.

For instance while the average consumer has seen a shortage of everything from toilet paper to meat, the biggest problem for Ozarks Food Harvest right now is finding enough canned goods.

“Non-perishable food is still really, really hard to get and it’s very, very expensive,” Brown said. “Cans of fruit that were three-for-a-dollar are now a dollar-a-can. Green beans have gone up by 60-cents-a-can.”

Brown said increased demand and slow response by suppliers has caused the problem.

“Prior to COVID we as consumers were not buying that much non-perishable food at the grocery store,” he said. “The push has been for fresh food so over the years manufacturers have produced fewer and fewer canned vegetables. Well, all of a sudden demand has exceeded supply. The same thing is happening with aluminum.”

When asked what he sees in his crystal ball for the future, Brown said a lot will depend on how much better-or-worse the pandemic gets.

“We can reasonably expect another disruption to our economy in the next nine months and that’s what we are preparing for,” he said. “We’re trying to get as much product in right now as we can. The unemployment rate is also not going to get much lower and the need for increased food assistance is going to continue. It’s going to be our ‘new normal'. These are truly historic times and historic responses are what we need.”

If you’d like to make a donation to Ozarks Food Harvest, you can go to their website at https://ozarksfoodharvest.org

