SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation posted about the insect Tuesday morning, saying if there were a record this male walking stick would hold it.

GIANT WALKINGSTICK: Thanks to Jimmy Sexton for capturing a photo of this giant walkingstick on his property near Neosho.... Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.