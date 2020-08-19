Advertisement

Springfield laundry service companies on speed cycle, crews see how ‘essential’ they are

(KOTA)
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With cases of COVID still on the rise in the Ozarks, so too is sanitizing. That has meant big business for laundry repair companies.

Many businesses have been much slower post-COVID, but not the case for handymen. You name the business, Laundry Solutions Company has probably been there.

”It could be a vet clinic, a spa, a salon, it could be obviously a nursing home, hospitals,” said Laundry Solutions owner Nick Luzecky. Whether it’s new equipment, or in need of repair, his team has been tumbling.

”We’ll go in here and look and see... there’s the problem, it is this debris,” said repairman Kevin. He is thankful he’s busy. His employer has seen an uptick in demand with sales and service. Things that used to sit on the sideline, now are essential.

”To know they are taking care of and cleaning their bed sheets and over coats is very important these days,” said Luzecky.

In his decade of owning Laundry Solutions, he says his crews are busier than ever. Service calls are up 15-percent. New equipment sales are also up about that much post COVID, and he’s not so sure it’s ever going back.

”I can’t predict the future, but certainly it seems that there is a new normal, and the new normal will require for us to be diligent about our disinfecting, and trying to minimize any disease for that matter,” Luzecky said.

When you think laundromat, you might also think quarters, but Luzecky says a lot of their repair work has been on the credit card readers that are now on the laundry machines, because of the coin shortage, it’s more important than ever to have those working properly. The machines still take coins, but the vast majority of people are either paying by plastic, or paying on an app on your smart phone.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

