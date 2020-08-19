Lawrence County authorities arrest man wanted for questioning in death investigation

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for questioning in a murder investigation.

Steven Chase Calverley, 30, of Republic, Mo. is on the run.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the case Calverley is wanted for questioning.

Investigators have focused attention this week on the shooting death of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora, Mo. Sunday night. Another woman shot led authorities to her body. The second victim is hospitalized with critical conditions. Investigators say they were kidnapped, thrown into a car and taken to another location where they were shot.

The Lawrence County prosecutor filed murder changes against Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Mo., Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Mo., Gary Hunter, 24, Mt. Vernon, Christina Knapp, 36 of Stotts City, Siera Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, and Diona L. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Mo.

If you have any information, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 417-466-2131

