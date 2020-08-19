Advertisement

Lawrence County authorities arrest man wanted for questioning in death investigation

Steven Chase Calverley, 30, of Republic, Mo. is on the run.
Steven Chase Calverley, 30, of Republic, Mo. is on the run.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for questioning in a murder investigation.

Steven Chase Calverley, 30, of Republic, Mo. is on the run.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the case Calverley is wanted for questioning.

Investigators have focused attention this week on the shooting death of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora, Mo. Sunday night. Another woman shot led authorities to her body. The second victim is hospitalized with critical conditions. Investigators say they were kidnapped, thrown into a car and taken to another location where they were shot.

The Lawrence County prosecutor filed murder changes against Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Mo., Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Mo., Gary Hunter, 24, Mt. Vernon, Christina Knapp, 36 of Stotts City, Siera Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, and Diona L. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Mo.

If you have any information, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 417-466-2131

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Auditor gives Greene County books a “good” rating in audit

Updated: 26 minutes ago
On January 2, 2019, the Greene County Commission voted to invite the Missouri State Auditor to conduct an audit of the county.

News

Cards’ Fowler details adventure going after Schrock’s ball

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler tried to do something nice for rookie teammate Max Schrock, and it turned into quite an adventure.

News

Midwestern company mourns loss of executive in Osage Beach plane crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
Midwestern company mourns loss of executive in plane crash.

News

Giant walking stick bug spotted in Neosho, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
This male insect measured in at nine and a half inches.

Latest News

News

School Resource Officer for Republic school district dies after battle with cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The Director of Communications for the Republic School District emailed staff and school families Tuesday afternoon to inform them of the passing of Officer Todd King.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pristine August weather changing soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

National

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

Updated: 5 hours ago
There are only three states that have not reported illnesses linked to the outbreak.

News

New details on Lawrence County murder released

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Murdered woman's family reacts to her death.

News

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention.

News

After years of big moments, Bill Clinton’s DNC role shrinks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Few people ever have logged more time on Democratic National Convention stages than Bill Clinton.