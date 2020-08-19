Midwestern company mourns loss of executive in Osage Beach plane crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Midwestern food service company is paying tribute to Amy Lowe. The executive vice president of PSSI Food Safety Solutions died in a plane crash near Osage Beach over the weekend.

“Those who worked closely with Amy knew what an inspirational leader she was. She was a rock of nurturing support as a key member of our senior leadership team. Amy left a positive impact on everyone she encountered internally and externally,” noted Dan Taft, President and CEO. Another employee tells us Amy was the best of the best at their company and they all miss her tremendously.

Meantime, The Federal Aviation Administration has filed an initial report on the crash. The agency says the 2007 SR-22 crashed shortly after takeoff near The Grand Glaize-Osage Beach Airport.

Amy and Scott Lowe of Iowa died in the accident.

The website Flightaware.com reports the last flight before the fatal crash happened on August 11th. The single engine plane took off from Fairfield, Iowa and landed in Osage Beach that evening. The accident happened on August 16th.

