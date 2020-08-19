Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash in Springfield Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash in south Springfield on Monday.

Investigators identified the driver as Mark Roemer, 63, of Springfield.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West James River Freeway regarding the crash involving Roemer and two other vehicles. The initial investigation indicated Roemer was traveling westbound on James River Freeway when another vehicle slowed in traffic. Roemer struck a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling westbound. Roemer’s motorcycle then hit a utility trailer on the back of a Doge Ram truck.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. There is no evidence of impairment regarding this crash. This is the twelfth fatality motor vehicle crash and the fourteenth crash-related death of 2020 for Springfield.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.