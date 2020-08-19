Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash in Springfield Monday

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A motorcyclist died from injuries in a crash in south Springfield on Monday.

Investigators identified the driver as Mark Roemer, 63, of Springfield.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West James River Freeway regarding the crash involving Roemer and two other vehicles. The initial investigation indicated Roemer was traveling westbound on James River Freeway when another vehicle slowed in traffic. Roemer struck a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling westbound. Roemer’s motorcycle then hit a utility trailer on the back of a Doge Ram truck.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. There is no evidence of impairment regarding this crash. This is the twelfth fatality motor vehicle crash and the fourteenth crash-related death of 2020 for Springfield.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arkansas governor, lawmakers unveil hate crimes proposal

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The bill would impose up to 20% additional jail times or fines for targeting someone because of those factors and others, including sex, religion, gender identity, disability or military service.

News

Missing Kansas City area woman’s SUV found with body inside in northeast Arkansas, police say

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman’s body was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to a Kansas woman reported missing earlier this month but no foul play is suspected, authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday.

News

Missing Kansas City area woman's SUV found with body inside in northeast Arkansas, police say

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A woman’s body was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to a Kansas woman reported missing earlier this month but no foul play is suspected, authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pristine August weather changing soon

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

Latest News

News

Christian Campus House hosting block party Friday off MSU campus, despite pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The group is a registered student organization.

News

Organizers plan block party Friday night on MSU campus

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Crash slows traffic on I-44 east of Strafford, Mo. midday Wednesday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crash closed westbound lanes near mile marker 96 around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

News

Taney County Health Department confirms 3 new deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say they continue to work with local nursing home facilities and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

News

Waynesville High School starts classes virtual after positive cases of COVID-19 among students; athletics suspended

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
At this time, WHS students are projected to return to the classroom on Aug. 31.

KY3

Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrest woman in deadly stabbing in Gassville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Amber Lea Runau faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sharon Adler, 72. A judge set bond at $1 million.