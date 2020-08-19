Advertisement

New details on Lawrence County murder released

By Frances Watson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Six people are now charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a woman in Lawrence County.

The body of 27 year-old Sarah Pasco was found Sunday night along with another woman who had been shot.

Lawrence and Dade County Sheriff’s investigators are working alongside highway patrol to figure out what led to the violent shooting that killed Pasco and critically injured another woman.

Court records really don’t list any particular reason.

Pasco’s best friend and roommate says she never thought anything like this would happen to her.

“She wore her heart on her sleeve. She was amazing,” said Cleo Ruiz Cruz

Ruiz Cruz said she was the last person to see Pasco Sunday night.

“We were sitting in her bedroom talking, coloring coloring pages. She told me that she was going to go hang out with Melissa and I haven’t seen her since,” she said.

Investigators said Pasco and another woman were kidnapped thrown into a car and taken to an area just west of Miller, Off Farm Roads 1080 and 2040. The pair was forced down a well.

Pasco was shot first in the head killing her instantly. The other woman was shot but pretended to dead until their kidnappers left.

The group then burned a vehicle belonging to the unidentified woman in an effort to hide evidence, according to court records.

Six people; Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Mo., Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Mo., Gary Hunter, 24, Mt. Vernon, Christina Knapp, 36 of Stotts City, Siera Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, and Diona L. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Mo. were charged with first degree murder in addition to several other charges.

There are such a diverse group of people involved in this. We’re tracking down leads as we speak. We’ll be trying to put the pieces together. There is some belief that they are a part of a local gang,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay.

Ruiz Cruz said, “She was probably begging for her life, begging for her kids.”

She said that she turned down Pasco’s invitation to go out that night.

“It could have been me. I don’t know what she got herself into or if she was at the wrong place. It could have been me,” she said.

She said that she’s left to trying to lay her best friend to rest and holding onto the memories they created.

“It kills me. It honestly does. I go in her bedroom everyday thinking that she’s there and she’s not,” said Ruiz Cruz.

Four of the people charged are being held at the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention.

News

After years of big moments, Bill Clinton’s DNC role shrinks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Few people ever have logged more time on Democratic National Convention stages than Bill Clinton.

News

Food and money shortages are also facts of life for local food bank, not just the people they service

Updated: 6 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Food and money shortages are also facts of life for local food bank, not just the people they service

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Just as the general public must deal with food shortages and rising prices at the grocery store, so is the area's major food bank, Ozarks Food Harvest, dealing with the same problems as they prepare to roll out their school-related program for students who are food insecure known as the "Weekend Backpack Program".

Latest News

News

Springfield School District quarantines Central High School volleyball team

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The students will not return to the school until August 26.

News

Trump’s top virus adviser during visit with Missouri governor says yes to masks, no to parties

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

The “Save the Children” hashtag may have misinformation, but local organizations seeing growth in help

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Night’s Mild Days

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

New home sales surge across the Ozarks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Realtors had high hopes for the real estate industry at the start of 2020, but then the pandemic hit and caused a bit of a slump. Several months have passed and now those in the industry say the housing market is starting to bounce back, especially for new homes.

News

Springfield hospitals reporting record number of COVID-19 patients

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Represntatives from CoxHealth and Mercy said while they are experiencing record numbers of COVID-19 patients, they still have room for patients seeking all types of medical care.