New details on Lawrence County murder released

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Six people are now charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a woman in Lawrence County.

The body of 27 year-old Sarah Pasco was found Sunday night along with another woman who had been shot.

Lawrence and Dade County Sheriff’s investigators are working alongside highway patrol to figure out what led to the violent shooting that killed Pasco and critically injured another woman.

Court records really don’t list any particular reason.

Pasco’s best friend and roommate says she never thought anything like this would happen to her.

“She wore her heart on her sleeve. She was amazing,” said Cleo Ruiz Cruz

Ruiz Cruz said she was the last person to see Pasco Sunday night.

“We were sitting in her bedroom talking, coloring coloring pages. She told me that she was going to go hang out with Melissa and I haven’t seen her since,” she said.

Investigators said Pasco and another woman were kidnapped thrown into a car and taken to an area just west of Miller, Off Farm Roads 1080 and 2040. The pair was forced down a well.

Pasco was shot first in the head killing her instantly. The other woman was shot but pretended to dead until their kidnappers left.

The group then burned a vehicle belonging to the unidentified woman in an effort to hide evidence, according to court records.

Six people; Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Mo., Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Mo., Gary Hunter, 24, Mt. Vernon, Christina Knapp, 36 of Stotts City, Siera Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, and Diona L. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Mo. were charged with first degree murder in addition to several other charges.

There are such a diverse group of people involved in this. We’re tracking down leads as we speak. We’ll be trying to put the pieces together. There is some belief that they are a part of a local gang,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay.

Ruiz Cruz said, “She was probably begging for her life, begging for her kids.”

She said that she turned down Pasco’s invitation to go out that night.

“It could have been me. I don’t know what she got herself into or if she was at the wrong place. It could have been me,” she said.

She said that she’s left to trying to lay her best friend to rest and holding onto the memories they created.

“It kills me. It honestly does. I go in her bedroom everyday thinking that she’s there and she’s not,” said Ruiz Cruz.

Four of the people charged are being held at the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

