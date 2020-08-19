Advertisement

Open windows create a window of opportunity for burglars

Close windows before leaving the house
By Leah Hill
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

When the weather is nice we are tempted to leave windows open, but you may forget to close them when you leave. This provides a window of opportunity for someone to break in.

Gerald Bowling closes his windows not just to keep out the humidity, but also to keep out uninvited guests.

“It’s pretty safe through here, I make sure the doors are closed, and shades pulled at night,” Bowling said.

He’s doubly careful before he leaves.

“I keep everything locked up when you’re not home,” Bowling said.

When temperatures are mild, open windows equals a window of opportunity for burglars.

Officer Brent Forgey, the Crime Prevention Officer with the City of Nixa, said, “Especially if you’re not there. It makes you a target.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported nearly thirty thousand burglaries in 2018.

“The number one area they go in a home burglary is the master bedroom because that’s where more of the valuables are kept, especially jewelry,” Forgey said.

The solution is very simple, only open windows when you are home.

“It’s always good to make sure that the screen is down, and the little tabs are locked,” Forgey said.

Do not forget to close the windows when you leave. Make it a part of your routine to lock up the house before bed.

“You know have the kids help you, have the husband or the wife help you,” Forgey said.

Also, lock up your car. Do not leave valuables in plain sight, and do not leave garage door openers in the vehicle.

“I think getting in that right mindset of making sure the house is secure, cause it protects the house and the family,” Forgey said.

If you do leave your windows open overnight, only crack it a few inches. Lock the screen into place, and use a pole at the top of the window to prevent someone from opening it further.

