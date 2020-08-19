School Resource Officer for Republic school district dies after battle with cancer

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

The Director of Communications for the Republic School District emailed staff and school families Tuesday afternoon to inform them of the passing of Officer Todd King.

The email is below.

“Republic Employees and Families,

It is with a heavy heart that we share that our colleague and friend, Officer Todd King passed away August 16. Over the last several months he courageously battled cancer. Officer King was a retired Springfield Police Officer who began his role as a School Police Officer in our district in November 2019. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Officer King’s family, friends and loved ones. He will be deeply missed.”

